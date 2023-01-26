Genelux Corp. priced its initial public offering at $6 a share, the low end of its $6 to $7 a share range, for its stock market debut Thursday on the Nasdaq under the symbol GNLX. With 2.5 million shares in the IPO, the Redlands, Calif., biotech company is raising $15 million with underwriters The Benchmark Co. and Brookline Capital Markets. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

