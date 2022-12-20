General Atlantic said Tuesday it drew in $3.5 billion to invest in climate solutions, including its first BeyondNetZero fund. The BeyondNetZero fund is structured as a companion fund to invest in climate growth equity companies alongside General Atlantic’s core global growth equity program. General Atlantic’s core program will generally contribute 25% of capital to each climate investment that meets this mandate, the firm said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
