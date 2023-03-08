General Dynamics Corp. GD said Wednesday its board hiked the company’s dividend by nearly 5%. The defense contractor said it will pay out a quarterly dividend of $1.32 a share on May 12 to shareholders of record as of April 14, up from its previous quarterly dividend of $1.26 a share. General Dynamics shares were last down about 2% in afternoon trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
