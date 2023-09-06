General Mills Inc. GIS said Wednesday it continues to expect fiscal 2024 organic net sales to grow by 3% to 4% as it navigates a “resilient but increasingly cautious consumer” in the marketplace. CEO Jeff Harmening said the company will continue adapting to the changing environment with a focus on supply chain efficiency and disciplined capital allocation. Retail sales in the first quarter for at-home food categories in the U.S. continue to grow above pre-pandemic rates in but have slowed down from double-digit growth rates in fiscal 2023 as the company faces “increased value-seeking behaviors from consumers.” General Mills provided the comments ahead of its presentation at the 2023 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference. Shares of General Mills were up 1.2% in premarket trades on Wednesday. The stock is down 21% so far in 2023, compared to a 17.1% increase by the S&P 500 SPX. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

