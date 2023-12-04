Shares of General Motors Co. gained more than 2% Monday after analysts at Mizuho upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and said the carmaker has several catalysts for a move higher now that the United Auto Workers strike is over.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : General Motors’ stock rises more than 2% as Mizuho upgrades to buy now that UAW strike is over - December 4, 2023
- : Former Wells Fargo chief Tim Sloan says he was ‘scapegoat’ after fake-accounts scandal - December 4, 2023
- : The worst gift I ever received came with the best intentions - December 4, 2023