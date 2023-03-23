Shares of Generation Bio Co. GBIO jumped about 28% premarket trading on Thursday after the company announced a collaboration with Moderna Inc. MRNA to to develop novel nucleic acid therapeutics. Moderna will make an upfront payment of $40 million in cash, in addition to a $36 million equity investment “at a premium over recent share prices.” Generation Bio’s stock are down 1.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 SPX has gained 2.9%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story