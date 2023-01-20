Genius Group Ltd. stock GNS rallied another 52% in premarket trade Friday, extending its prior-day gains after the Singapore-based education company announced it had appointed a former F.B.I. official to probe alleged illegal trading in its stock. The stock rose a record 290% on Thursday in heavy volume and saw 7.2 million shares change hands premarket Friday. The company said Timothy Murphy, a former deputy director of the F.B.I., will lead a task force investigating naked short selling of its stock that has depressed the price. The company is also issuing a special dividend to shareholders to help expose the wrongdoing. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
