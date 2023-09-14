Genius Sports Ltd.’s stock GENI fell 7% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company said a secondary sale of 20 million shares by selling shareholders had commenced. The London-based sports data and betting company will not receive any proceeds from the sale. Underwriter Goldman Sachs has a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3 million ordinary shares from the selling shareholder, a unit of investment funds advised by Apax Partners LLP. The stock has gained 69% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 SPX has gained 16.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

