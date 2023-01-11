New Republican Rep. George Santos will continue to serve in the House of Representatives, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday, as local GOP leaders in New York called for Santos to resign immediately. Santos is facing multiple probes over his finances and lies about his resume. “The voters elected him to serve,” McCarthy told reporters. “He has to answer to the voters.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story