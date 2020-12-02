With control of the United States Senate hanging in the balance ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia, Republican incumbent David Perdue’s penchant for flipping stocks is becoming an increasingly thorny issue.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Where Should I Retire?: We retired to Athens without speaking Greek — here’s how we got the easy travel and affordable life we wanted - December 2, 2020
- : Georgia Republican reportedly flipped shares of anti-malware company dozens of times while serving on Senate’s cybersecurity subcommittee - December 2, 2020
- The Moneyist: ‘It was hell!’ I stayed in an Airbnb on my parents’ street for Thanksgiving. My mom begged me NOT to write a bad review. What do I do? - December 2, 2020