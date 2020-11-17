: Georgia secretary of state says Lindsey Graham and other Republicans have pressured him to toss legal ballots: report

Top Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, have sought to have legally cast absentee ballots thrown out, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Post on Monday.
