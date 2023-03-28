Germany’s competition regulator, the Bundeskartellamt, said it’s launching an investigation into Microsoft MSFT on whether it is of paramount significance for competition across markets. “Such a finding would allow us to take action at an early stage and prohibit possible anti-competitive practices,” said the president of the regulator in a statement. It’s already determined that Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META are of paramount significance, while Amazon AMZN is appealing a similar finding. It said an assessment on Apple AAPLis “well advanced.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

