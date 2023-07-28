The German economy was stagnant in the second quarter after two periods of decline. The Federal Statistical Office reported zero quarter-on-quarter change, after a 0.1% drop in the first quarter and a 0.4% drop in the fourth quarter of 2022. Consumer spending by private households stabilized in the second quarter of 2023 after the weak winter half-year, it said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

