German GDP shrinks 2.2% in first quarter as eurozone’s top economy enters recession

The German economy contracted by 2.2% in the first quarter, the worst period in 11 years, the Federal Statistical Office said Friday. The decline was slightly worse than the 2.1% drop expected in a FactSet-compiled economist estimate and the second most since German reunification. GDP from the fourth quarter was downwardly revised to a -0.1% decline from a previous estimate of a flat performance, resulting in the German economy being in a technical recession.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

