Germany’s industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 17.9% in April, which is the largest monthly drop on record, the Federal Statistical Office said Monday. Compared to April 2019, production fell by 25.3%. Capital-goods production fell 35%, and automotive production dropped 74.6%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

