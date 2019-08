The German ZEW indicator of economic sentiment for Germany slumped to a -44.1 reading in August, which is the worst level since Dec. 2011 and down from -24.5 in July. Economists polled by Factset expected a -28 reading. The current situation index also fell, to -13.5, which is the worst since May 2010.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

