Germany’s Merkel in quarantine after coming in contact with coronavirus: report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is in quarantine after coming into contact with a physician who tested positive for the novel strain of coronavirus, according to a Sunday report from Sky News. The report said that Merkel had been exposed to the deadly pathogen by an infected doctor who was giving her a vaccine. The report, citing a spokesman, said that the German leader wasn’t aware that she had been exposed to the virus until after she had conducted a Sunday news conference discussing measures to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, the illness derived from the coronavirus strain that was first identified in Wuhan, China in December and has infected more than 318,000 people world-wide, according to recent data.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

