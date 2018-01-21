Germany’s Social Democrats vote in favor of coalition talks with Merkel

Germany’s Social Democratic Party voted in favor to start official coalition negotiations with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats on Sunday. The vote, which took place at a special party convention, was tight with 362 party members voting in favor and 279 against the coalition, according to local reports. Chancellor Merkel was handed another term by the German people in the September election but has been unable to form a majority government since. The SPD and CDU have a history of coalition governing but butted heads on topics like immigration and taxes this time around.

