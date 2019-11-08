GE’s stock extends post-earnings rally toward best 8-day performance in 10 years

Shares of General Electric Co.’s rallied 1.7% toward a one-year high in afternoon trading Friday, putting them on track to match the longest win streaks in over three years. The stock has now run up 26.6% in the eight sessions since the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter results before the Oct. 30 open, which would be the best eight-day percentage performance since March 2009, as the stock bounced off its financial-crisis low. The stock’s current six-day win streak–it slipped 1.3% on Oct. 31–has matched the other six-day streaks that have been the longest since the 10-day win streak ended July 19, 2016. The other 6-day win streaks occurred in September, June and January of this year, in October 2018, February 2017 and November 2016. The stock has now run up 57.7% year to date, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 18.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

