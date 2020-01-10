GE’s stock heads toward 4th straight loss; J.P. Morgan’s Tusa sees defense business missing guidance

Shares of General Electric Co. shed 0.8% in morning trading Friday, putting them on track for a fourth straight decline, after J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa said the industrial conglomerate’s defense business appears to have underperformed relative to company guidance. Tusa reiterated his underweight rating, which he’s had on the stock for most of at least the past three years–he upgraded GE briefly to neutral in December 2018 before reverting to underweight in April 2019. He kept his stock price target at $5, which is 58% below current prices. Tusa said he believes growth in defense “has tracked below the targeted rate at 4.5%,” which he said is below the peer-group growth of about 6.5%. He said the defense group needs to show 55% growth in the fourth quarter to hit GE’s guidance of $4.7 billion. He noted that management has guided for 15% growth this year, and an almost doubling by 2025. “Bottom line, we struggle to find support for guidance that calls for such growth, especially in the context of flat revenue performance here since 2009, which ranks as worst in class versus the major primes and other tiered suppliers,” Tusa wrote in a note to clients. “Further, we see limited supporting evidence for what is consistently highlighted by management as a key support for forward growth at GE Aviation, the most narrowly exposed supplier in the market, heavily weighted to commercial engines, and specifically, Boeing.” The stock, which has now lost 2.6% since closing at a 15-month high of $12.14 on Jan. 6, has still rallied 39.8% over the past three months, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 9.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

