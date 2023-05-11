Shares of car-sharing company Getaround Inc. GETR rose more than 40% in the extended session Thursday after the company said it plans to buy all of the assets of HyreCar Inc. HYREQ , which offers car rentals for gig-economy drivers, for $9.45 million. The acquisition is expected to accelerate Getaround’s “path to profitability,” the company said. The deal is expected to close on Tuesday. The stock ended the regular trading day down 6.2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
