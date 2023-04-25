Shares of Getty Images Holdings Inc. GETY fell 5% in the extended session Tuesday after the media company said its board has rejected the “unsolicited” and “highly conditioned” proposal from activist investor Trillium Capital LLC to buy the company. Trillium has offered to buy Getty Images for $10 a share. Trillium Capital, which earlier this month urged Getty to find a buyer, did not provide evidence to the board that its proposal is “sufficiently credible to warrant engagement,” and absent “further details and the demonstration of credibility by Trillium Capital LLC, the board of Getty Images believes the current management team and company strategy represent the best path forward to maximize the long-term shareholder value,” it said. Getty shares ended the regular trading day down 4.7%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

