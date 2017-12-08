GigCapital prices IPO at $10 a unit

Blank-check company GigCapital Inc. said it has priced its initial public offering at $10 a share. A blank-check company is one that has no assets, but plans to use the proceeds of the deal to acquire them. The company sold 12.5 million units to raise $125 million. The units will start trading later Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GIG.U”. Each unit is equal to one share of common stock. “Although the Company’s efforts to identify a target business are not limited to a particular industry or geographic region, the Company intends to focus on opportunities in the middle market technology media and telecommunications (“TMT”) sectors,” the company said in a statement.

Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.



Read Full Story