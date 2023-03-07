Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden’s nominee to run the Federal Communications Commission, has withdrawn from consideration, the White House confirmed Tuesday. Sohn, a former Democratic FCC official, had earlier said in a statement reported by the Washington Post that her decision followed “unrelenting, dishonest and cruel attacks” seeded by cable and media industry lobbyists. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Bond-market recession gauge plunges to triple digits below zero on way to fresh four-decade milestone - March 7, 2023
- Metals Stocks: Gold ends sharply lower as Fed’s Powell raises potential for bigger interest rate rises - March 7, 2023
- : Gigi Sohn, Biden’s pick to run FCC, withdraws from consideration - March 7, 2023