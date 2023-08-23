Shares of biopharmaceutical companies developing anti-TIGIT cancer therapies, including Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD, Arcus Biosciences Inc. RCUS and iTeos Therapeutics Inc. ITOS, got a boost premarket on Wednesday after Roche AG RHHBY said there had been an “inadvertent disclosure” of interim data from a study of its anti-TIGIT therapy tiragolumab in non-small cell lung cancer. The interim results showed positive data for overall survival with tiragolumab, but the results were “not mature” at the time of the analysis that was disclosed, Roche said in a release. The study is ongoing and will continue until the final analysis for overall survival, Roche said. Analysts and investors saw the data as a positive for other anti-TIGIT therapies, and iTeos and Arcus shares jumped more than 30% premarket on Wednesday, while Gilead gained 2.9% and Compugen Ltd. CGEN gained 14.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

