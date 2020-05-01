Gilead stock downgraded over questions about remdesivir revenue

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. were down 5.9% in trading on Friday after at least three analysts downgraded the stock, citing a range of concerns. Raymond James downgraded the drugmaker’s shares to market perform from outperform; analyst Steven Seedhouse attributed the downgrade to a lack of clarity around the commercial viability of remdesivir, an experimental COVID-19 treatment, as well as the drug’s “seemingly de minimis activity” in preliminary clinical trial data released this week. “We don’t know what a sustainable revenue stream from remdesivir will look like,” SunTrust Robinson Humphrey analysts wrote in a note, downgrading the stock to sell from hold. J.P. Morgan downgraded Gilead to neutral from overweight. “Remdesivir has been a big sentiment boost for GILD (if not the entire market) and the company should be commended for its efforts in so quickly addressing this public health emergency, but we still feel it’s unlikely to result in tangible long-term cash flows,” J.P. Morgan analysts wrote. On Thursday, Gilead released its first-quarter earnings and much of the earning call focused on analyst questions about the business model for remdesivir, which may be nearing an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 patients. CEO Daniel O’Day told analysts that under an EUA the company can charge for the drug; however, it plans to donate doses through May, saying it “is the right thing to do.” Gilead’s stock is up 29.7% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down 9.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story