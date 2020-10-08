: Gilead study shows drug speeds up COVID-19 recovery

Gilead Sciences Inc. GILD said late Thursday that a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 treatment showed it shortened time to recovery. The company said a study of remdesivir, which goes by the trade name Veklury, plus standard of care shortened the time of recovery by an average four days, compared with a placebo and standard of care. Patients were also 50% more likely to have recovered 15 days after treatment compared to those given a placebo, the company said. Results of the study were published in The New England Journal of Medicine. Remdesivir was reportedly one of the medications recently prescribed to President Donald Trump for his COVID-19 infection. Gilead shares were up 0.5% after hours, following a 0.8% rise in the regular session to close at $63.32. Shares are down nearly 3% for the year, versus a 7% rise in the S&P 500 index SPX.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

