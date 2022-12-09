Gilead Sciences Inc. said Friday that it will co-develop and co-commercialize Arcellx Inc.’s multiple myeloma treatment candidate, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. Gilead will pay Arcellx $225 million upfront, plus make a $100 million equity investment in the company. The deal, which will reduce Gilead’s GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share next year by 16 cents, is expected to close in the first quarter. Gilead’s stock is up 37.0% over the past three months, while Arcellx shares have gained 11.9%. The S&P 500 is down 1.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

