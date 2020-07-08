Gilead’s stock drops as it starts early-stage trial for inhaled remdesivir

Shares of Gilead Sciences Inc. fell 1.4% in trading on Wednesday after the drugmaker said it started a Phase 1a clinical study testing an inhaled version of its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir. The Food and Drug Administration in May granted an emergency use authorization to an intravenous form of remdesivir as a treatment for some severely ill COVID-19 patients. Gilead first announced plans in June for the new randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, which has enrolled 60 healthy adults. “Delivering remdesivir directly to the primary site of infection with a nebulized, inhaled solution may enable more targeted and accessible administration in non-hospitalized patients and potentially lower systemic exposure to the drug,” Dr. Merdad Parsey, Gilead’s chief medical officer, said in a statement. Gilead’s stock has gained 15.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down 2.6%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

