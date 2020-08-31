Gilead’s stock has fallen 21% since April 30, underscoring investor questions about remdesivir’s potential

In the four months since Gilead Sciences Inc. first received emergency authorization for its experimental COVID-19 drug remdesivir, its stock has done the opposite of what you would expect — it has dropped 21%.
