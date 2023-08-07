Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares DNA were rising more than 5% in Monday’s premarket trading after the company said it was collaborating with Merck & Co. Inc. MRK on improvements in biologic manufacturing. Ginkgo plans to use its abilities in cell engineering, ultra high-throughput multiplexed screening, protein characterization and process optimization to boost yields and drive improvements in production efficiency. The company is eligible to rake in an aggregate total of $490 million in upfront research fees, research milestone fees, option license payments and commercial milestone payments, according to its release. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story