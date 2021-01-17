GitHub apologized and offered a former employee his job back Sunday, after an investigation found “significant errors of judgment and procedure” after the employee, who is Jewish, was fired for warning colleagues to watch out for Nazis on the day of the Capitol riot.
- : Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene gets 12-hour Twitter suspension for ‘multiple’ violations - January 17, 2021
- : GitHub admits error in firing Jewish employee who warned colleagues to ‘stay safe’ from Nazis amid Capitol riot - January 17, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Prior to Capitol riot, Proud Boys took Trump’s words as call to action - January 17, 2021