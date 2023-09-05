Shares of Gitlab Inc. GTLB rallied after hours on Tuesday after the company, whose platforms help businesses with software development, reported a surprise second-quarter adjusted profit and offered up a slightly more upbeat full-year outlook. The company said it expected full-year revenue of $555 million to $557 million, compared with an outlook for $541 million to $543 million given in June. It also narrowed its adjusted per-share loss projections to a range of 5 cents to 8 cents, from June’s forecast for a range of 14 cents to 18 cents. The company said it expected third-quarter sales of $140 million to $141 million, with an adjusted per-share loss of 1 cent to 2 cents, above FactSet estimates for a 4-cent per-share loss on $138.1 million in sales. Shares rose 7% after hours. The company reported a second-quarter net loss of $51.2 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with $61.5 million, or 40 cents a share, in the same quarter last year. Revenue jumped to $139.6 million, compared with $101 million in the prior-year quarter. The company reported an adjusted per-share profit of 1 cent. Analysts polled by FactSet expected an adjusted loss of 3 cents a share, on revenue of $129.8 million. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

