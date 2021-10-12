GitLab’s raised expected pricing of IPO, boosting valuation to up to $9.9 billion

GitLab Inc. has raised the expected pricing range of its initial public offering to between $66 and $69 a share from between $55 and $60 a share last week. The all-remote software company is still offering 8.42 million shares in the IPO, with the new pricing expectation boosting what the company will raise to $580.98 million, while selling shareholders are now looking to raise up to $136.62 million. The new valuation for the company is up to $9.87 billion. The company is looking to go public on the Nasdaq at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has lost 1.8% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story