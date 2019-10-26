President Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been caught on tape talking about an apparent business arrangement with a super-wealthy Persian Gulf nation when he accidentally dialed an NBC News reporter in the middle of the night.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Giuliani butt-dials reporter, says he needs “a few hundred thousand” - October 26, 2019
- NewsWatch: 4 things you should immediately stop doing online - October 26, 2019
- Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is now accepting the responsibility of paying news publishers for content - October 26, 2019