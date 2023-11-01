CVC Capital Partners has postponed its plans to list in Amsterdam, another blow to the jittery initial public offering market. The global buyout firm, which competes with Apollo Global Management Inc. APO, Blackstone Inc. BX, and other private-equity giants, had planned to go public as early as this week. But wobbly market conditions have probably pushed back the IPO date to 2024, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal. CVC was targeting a valuation of more than $12 billion, which would have made it one of the largest IPOs in Europe.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

