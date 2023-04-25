The Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank and the Swiss National Bank on Tuesday said they will go back to weekly dollar swap operations with the U.S. Federal Reserve, from the daily ones they have been conducting. The central banks didn’t elaborate on why but it comes as stress in the financial sector has been reduced after the collapse of three U.S. banks earlier this year. “These central banks stand ready to re-adjust the provision of U.S. dollar liquidity as warranted by market conditions. The swap lines among these central banks are available standing facilities and serve as an important liquidity backstop to ease strains in global funding markets, thereby helping to mitigate the effects of such strains on the supply of credit to households and businesses, both domestically and abroad,” they said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

