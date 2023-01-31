Shares of General Motors Co. GM were up more than 4% in premarket activity Tuesday after the car company easily topped expectations with its fourth-quarter results and issued an upbeat profit forecast. The company logged net income of $2.00 billion, or $1.39 a share, compared with $1.74 billion, or $1.16 a share, in the year-prior period. On an adjusted basis, GM earned $2.12 a share, up from $1.35 a share a year before, while analysts were modeling $1.69 a share. Revenue rose to $43.11 billion from $33.58 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for $39.96 billion. For the full year, GM anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $6.00 to $7.00, whereas the FactSet consensus was for $5.57 a share. The company also announced that it would work with Lithium Americas Corp. LAC to jointly invest in development of the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

