General Motors Co. stock extended losses for a second session following a quarterly earnings beat and a guidance raise, and one Wall Street analyst set out to explain why.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Bed Bath & Beyond gets Nasdaq delisting notice following bankruptcy: Here’s what you need to know - April 26, 2023
- : Disney sues DeSantis, claiming he waged a ‘relentless campaign to weaponize government power’ against the company - April 26, 2023
- The Fed: Could the Fed pause next week? It is not out of the question - April 26, 2023