: GM sales drop for the year, but bounced back to pre-pandemic levels in Q4

General Motors Co.’s total sales for the quarter rose 5%, and total sales for 2020 are down 12%, the auto maker says, adding that it is bullish for 2021 and betting on a continued economic recovery.
