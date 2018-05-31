GM shares soar 6% on news of $2.25 billion SoftBank Vision Fund investment in self driving unit

General Motors Co. shares leapt 6% in premarket trade Thursday after the car maker said that SoftBank Vision Fund is planning to invest $2.25 billion in its self-driving unit GM Cruise Holdings LLC. On closing of the deal, GM will invest another $1.1 billion. “Teaming up with SoftBank adds an additional strong partner as we pursue our vision of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion,” GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a statement. The investment will be made in two tranches, the first of $900 million will come at the deal’s close, followed by the remaining $1.35 billion once Cruise automatic vehicles are ready for commercial deployment. SoftBank Vision Fund will own a 19.6% equity stake in the venture. The deal is expected to provide the capital needed to have commercialization at scale staring in 2019. GM shares have gained 11% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 13% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 17%.

