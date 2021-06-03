: GM stock ends at record after auto maker says first half will be ‘significantly better’

Chip shortages will still hamper production through June and July, but first half of the year is turning out to be ‘significantly better,’ GM said. The stock rallied on the news and ended at a record Thursday.
