Shares of General Motors Co. GM on Friday are poised to end at their highest since March 8, up for the 9th straight session. The stock is up nearly 10% over that period. GM has gained 18% this year, compared with an advance of about 15% for the S&P 500 index. SPX GM earlier this week reported a 19% jump in its second-quarter U.S. auto sales and said all of its four brands saw double-digit growth.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

