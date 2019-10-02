GM stock falls nearly 4% after company’s Q3 sales

Shares of General Motors Co. fell nearly 4% Wednesday after the car maker reported third-quarter sales. GM said its dealerships delivered 738,638 vehicles in the United States in the third quarter of 2019, an increase of 6.3% compared with the third quarter of 2018. End-of-September inventory was 759,633 units. Sales of GMC vehicles rose 11% in the quarter, and sales of Buick vehicles grew 10%, with the Chevrolet brand showing the smallest year-on-year growth, up nearly 5%. GM stock has gained 4% this year, compared with gains of 15% for the S&P 500 index. GM is slated to report third-quarter earnings later this month. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

