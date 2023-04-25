General Motors Co. GM stock rose 3.6% in premarket trades Tuesday, after the car giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its outlook. The car maker earned $1.69 a share on net income of $2.395 billion, compared with earnings of $1.35 a share and net income of $2.939 billion in the prior year’s quarter. On an adjusted basis, GM earned $2.21 a share, compared with $2.09 a share in the same period last year, and above the FactSet consensus of $1.72 a share. The company’s revenue was $39.985 billion, up from $35.979 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet were looking for revenue of $38.550 billion. GM also raised its outlook. On an adjusted basis, GM now expects full-year net income of $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion, above the FacSet consensus of $8.5 billion. GM also raised its full year 2023 adjusted earnings outlook to between $11 billion and $13 billion, compared to its previous outlook of $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion. “We delivered strong earnings thanks to healthy customer demand for our vehicles,” said GM CEO Mary Barra, in a letter to shareholders, adding that the company delivered more than 20,000 EVs during the quarter.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

