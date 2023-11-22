General Motors Co.’s GM autonomous-vehicle segment Cruise is putting plans on hold for Origin, a GM-assembled driverless taxi, and shrinking its focus to a single city, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. The move comes after safety concerns about Cruise’s vehicles. The Journal reported that Cruise planned to eventually bring back its robotaxi service. Mo Elshenawy, Cruise’s new co-president, detailed the plans to narrow operations to a single market in an email on Wednesday, after prior ambitions to run in multiple cities, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. Cruise has suspended operations of its self-driving cars and expanded a safety probe following a crash involving a pedestrian in San Francisco. GM and Cruise were not immediately available for comment. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

