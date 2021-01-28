GM’s EV-only goal is ‘shot across the bow’ at Tesla: analyst

General Motors Co.’s aiming to offer only electric cars by 2035 and phasing out internal combustion-engine vehicles around that time is a “shot across the bow” at Tesla Inc. and other EV makers amid government tailwinds, analyst Dan Ives with Wedbush said in a note Thursday. The plan, announced earlier Thursday, is a sign that GM “will be aggressively going after EVs and is not just talking the talk with this latest news,” he said. “With the Biden Green Agenda on the horizon, we believe other automakers could follow GM’s lead domestically with Tesla continuing to run away with market share in this EV arms race,” he added. Tesla late Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings that disappointed investors and said it planned on growing sales on average by 50% annually with a chance that 2021 sales would be grow at a faster pace. GM’s Thursday news is the latest in several commitments toward EVs and alternative fuels from the auto maker; GM unveiled EV plans earlier this year at CES and also a new business, BrightDrop, an EV-based deliveries and logistics service and products. Shares of GM have gained 51% in the past 12 months compared with gains around 17% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story