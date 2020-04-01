GM’s Q1 deliveries drop 7%, stock falls

Shares of General Motors Co. fell 4.1% in morning trading Wednesday, after the auto maker said first-quarter deliveries fell 7% fomr a year ago to 618,335 vehicles. GM said the declines come as the auto industry experienced “significant declines” in March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Deliveries fell for all of GM’s brands, with Chevrolet down 3.8%, Buick down 34.7%, Cadillac down 15.8% and GMC down 5.5%. The model with the most deliveries was Chevrolet’s Silverado LD, as that increased 33.6% to 112,925 vehicles, followed by the Chevy Equinox, which dropped 17.0% to 73,453 vehicles. GM said inventory at the end of the first quarter was 668,443 vehicles, down 18% from last year. GM’s stock fell 43.2% over the first three months of the year, the worst quarterly performance since it began trading in its current form in November 2010, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 23.2% over the same time to suffer its worst quarterly performance since Q3 1974.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

