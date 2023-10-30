Shares of General Motors Co. GM bounced 1.2% off a 3 1/2-year low in morning trading Monday, after CNBC reported that the automaker reached an tentative deal with the United Auto Workers that would end the six-week long labor strike. The report comes a day after the UAW widened its strike against GM, as the Associated Press reported, hours after a tentative deal was reached with fellow Big 3 automaker Stellantis N.V. STLA and about a week after Ford Motor Co. F also reached a deal. CNBC reported that the UAW’s 4 1/2-year agreement with GM includes a 25% wage increase, including a 68% increase in starting hourly wages to $28 an hour. and UAW didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The stock, which closed Friday at the lowest price since Aug. 7,. 2020, has tumbled 28.1% over the past three months while the S&P 500 SPX has shed 9.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story