Luxury car rental company Go Rentals said Monday it received an undisclosed “significant investment” from RedBird Capital Partners, the private equity firm founded by former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. GS deal banker Gerry Cardinale. Go Rentals CEO and co-founder Kaye Gitibin said, “RedBird is a world-class private equity investor with an exceptional record of building industry leading businesses and creating opportunities for access and expansion to adjacent luxury markets.” Founded in 1995 in Newport Beach, Calif., Go Rentals describes itself as a leading owner and operator of high-end rental cars to sports, media and private client customers in more the than 175 markets throughout the United States. Main Street Advisor took part n the investment in Go Rentals, while J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial adviser to Go Rentals.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

